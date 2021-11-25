Kazakhstan stands for strengthening multilateral non-proliferation regimes

On November 24 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was held a presentation of Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities in the field of non-proliferation and disarmament, the national export control system, prospects for the development of Kazakhstan's aerospace industry and the national space exploration program within the framework of the visit of the delegation of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) from representatives of Australia, Germany, Spain, Russia, USA, France and Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

During this event Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international security and multilateral non-proliferation regimes, including the MTCR.

Kazakhstan has the status of an adherent to the MTCR and aspires to become a full member of this international regime in order to make its next contribution to the efforts to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.