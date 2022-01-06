Kazakhstan to continue ensuring rights of citizens and safety of foreigners - MFA

The Kazakh authorities will continue to ensure the rights of citizens and the safety of foreigners, including the diplomatic corps and journalists, a statement released on Thursday by the country's Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The state will continue to ensure the rights and interests of all representatives of our multi-ethnic and multi-religious people, as well as the safety of foreign citizens in the country, including the diplomatic corps and journalists," said the statement.

"Foreign investments and business of foreign companies will be protected," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry also noted that the republic is committed to observing international obligations in the field of human rights and continuing the course of reforms within the framework of the concept of the "Hearing State" implemented by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.