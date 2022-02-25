Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Minister relieved of his duties
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Minister has been relieved of his duties, Trend reports citing the decree of Kazakhstan's president.
Thus, by a decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, Yerlan Turgumbayev has been relieved of his duty as country’s Internal Affairs Minister.
By another decree, Turgumbayev was appointed as adviser to the president. At the same time, Marat Akhmetzhanov has been appointed a new Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
