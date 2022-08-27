COVID-19: 617 new cases, 593 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

617 new COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of them, 109 are in Nur-Sultan, 48 – in Almaty, 3 – in Shymkent, 81 – in Akmola region, 23 – in Aktobe region, 6 – in Almaty region, 7 – in Zhetysu region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in East Kazakhstan region, 4 – in Abai region, 6 – in Zhambyl region, 57 – in West Kazakhstan region, 86 – in Karaganda region, 8 – in Ulytau region, 62 – Kostanay region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 21 – in Mangistau region, 29 – in Pavlodar region, 32 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 5 – in Turkestan region.

Since the pandemic beginning, the total caseload countrywide has reached 1,387,029.

Meanwhile, 593 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, raising the country’s total tally of recoveries to 1,354,063.

Of them, 158 are in Nur-Sultan, 34 – in Almaty region, 27 – in Zhetysu region, 5 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in East Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Abai region, 12 – in West Kazakhstan region, 137 – in Karaganda region, 4 – Ulytau region, 78 – in Kostanay region, 25 – in Kyzylorda region, 30 – in Mangistau region, 48 – in Pavlodar region, and 5 – in Turkistan region.