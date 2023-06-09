Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan work on exporting green energy to Europe - minister

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 9. Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan pay great attention to the development of renewable energy projects, Almassadam Satkaliyev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, said at the panel discussion within the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), Trend reports from the scene.

“At the same time, we both strive to launch exports of renewable energy to the European market. In this regard, with our Azerbaijani colleagues, we have already launched the implementation of a high voltage cable project through the bottom of the Caspian Sea. This line will connect Kazakhstan with Türkiye, and then further with Europe,” he said.

The minister noted that the same project is also underway in the Black Sea, where Azerbaijan also participates.

Kazakhstan continues to work with Azerbaijan on traditional energy resources projects, Satkaliyev said, noting that the country already uses Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines for its oil exports.