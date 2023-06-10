Kazakh FlyArystan resumes flights between Astana, Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier, FlyArystan, has resumed flights between Astana and Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.

Starting from June 10, 2023, the flight Airbus A320 airliners began flying on the Astana-Bishkek route. Flights between the two capitals are carried out twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

According to the company's schedule, the flight from Astana to Bishkek is scheduled to depart at 08:25 (GMT+6) and arrive at Manas International Airport at 10:15 (GMT+6). The estimated duration of the flight is 1 hour 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, flights in the opposite direction, from Bishkek to Astana, are scheduled to depart at 11:15 and arrive at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport at 13:00.

FlyArystan is the first low-cost airline in Kazakhstan, whose fleet consists of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft.