Kazakh President negotiates with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 20. The Vatican Library and the Apostolic Archive expressed readiness to grant Kazakh scholars with the opportunity to research historical materials at the library, Trend reports via Akorda press service.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Archbishop Paul Gallagher for the willingness of the Vatican Library and the Apostolic Archive to gratuitously offer Kazakh scholars the opportunity to research the historical materials. He also welcomed the cooperation between the National Scientific Center for Maternity and Childhood and the Vatican Pediatric Hospital Bambino Gesu," the statement said.

Tokayev emphasized that the consistent support from the Vatican has contributed to Kazakhstan's congresses of world and traditional religious leaders becoming an important platform for strengthening mutual understanding and respect among religions.

The head of state recalled the historical visit of the head of the Catholic Church to Kazakhstan, which became a significant symbol of promoting peace and received broad support not only from the Catholic community in Kazakhstan but also from representatives of other religions in the region.

According to him, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to strengthening ties with the Holy See in the fields of education, healthcare, and climate change mitigation.

Tokayev once again affirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to interethnic and interfaith harmony for the sake of strengthening peace, harmony, and mutual respect.

In conclusion of the conversation, the head of state invited the leadership of the Holy See to participate in the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

