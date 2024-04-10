Pakistan eager to develop railway communication with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. Pakistan is interested in developing railway communication with Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin and the First Deputy Minister of Railways of Pakistan Syed Ali Shah.

During the meeting, the Pakistani side spoke about the work being done to attract foreign investors to rehabilitate and expand the country's railway networks.

In this regard, Shah expressed deep interest in intensifying cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, the establishment of which could help bring bilateral and interregional trade to a qualitatively new level.

In turn, Kistafin noted the need to strengthen the dialogue, both within the framework of the Joint Working Group on Transport and Regional Connectivity and directly between the railway departments of the two countries.

In general, the parties noted significant potential for interaction in the transport and logistics field, including taking into account access to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, which will provide access to African and Southeast Asian countries.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize negotiations at the level of authorized government bodies and interested organizations in Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

As previously stated by the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev, Kazakhstan is interested in developing transport cooperation with Pakistan.