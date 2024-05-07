Central Asia remains promising market for Betamont - representative of company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Slovak transportation company Betamont considers the Central Asian region to be very promising for its activities, a member of the executive board of the Central European group of companies AZC Orbis Invest and majority shareholder representative of the Slovak company Betamont, Matej Sabol said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Slovak business forum.

“Right now, we have projects in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. These projects are related to weight control on roads, which is one of our areas of activity. Although these projects are not large-scale, we already have a market presence in these countries. We are looking to expand our presence in every promising region, and Central Asian countries are promising for our company's operations,” he said.

Sabol also noted that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad project is currently underway in Central Asia.

“We are not involved in this project at the moment, but it is part of the Middle Corridor. In conditions where transportation of goods through Russia from Asia to Europe is difficult, the Middle Corridor opens up additional opportunities for our company,” he added.

To note, Betamont is a Slovakian technology company that specializes in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). Road and rail transportation are the main areas of its research and development.

The Middle Corridor links the containerized rail freight networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern European countries.

A multilateral multimodal transport infrastructure links ferry terminals on the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and vice versa.

A route train running along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel