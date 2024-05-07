IAEA tries to clear up any uncertainties about Iran's nuclear program - director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is trying to dispel any doubts by taking steps regarding Iran's nuclear program, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the joint press conference with Iranian Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami in Isfahan.

According to him, the IAEA is determined to move in the right direction with Iran.

“The IAEA should cooperate with Iran to get back on track. The IAEA is attempting to simplify the process of returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or other documents of interest to Iran. He stated that the IAEA is aware of the necessary steps and is coordinating them.

Grossi stated that regional interests and security are important issues for the IAEA.

“The IAEA is not looking for a new agreement document with Iran. The March document reflects the two sides' cooperation. This document has the potential to resolve the remaining issues between the two sides,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 3-day 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (International Conference on Nuclear and Technology) in Isfahan, Iran, kicked off on May 6. Iran's top officials attended the conference. The IAEA Director General, Rafael Grossini, also visited Iran to attend the conference.

In March 2023, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement and issued a statement on it. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties are to cooperate regarding the allegations made about the existence of enriched nuclear weapons. The uranium substances are associated with Iran's nuclear program.

