WHO Director for Europe thanks Azerbaijan

Society Materials 7 May 2024 15:57 (UTC +04:00)

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. My deepest appreciation goes out to the Turkic states—particularly Azerbaijan and Türkiye—for their selfless sharing of vaccines and protective masks right from the start, World Health Organization (WHO) Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in an interview with Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

He stressed the need for transparency and mutual aid, noting that some nations did not share vaccines and masks.

"Solidarity is not just a word for the Organization of Turkic States; it is something that all nations must display," Kluge added.

Tags:
