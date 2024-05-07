Numerous vehicles, equipment operate at Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan - official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 7. Currently, more than 800 different vehicles, machinery, and equipment are being utilized to ensure uninterrupted mining at the Kumtor gold mine in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

This information was shared by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan following the visit of the Chairman of the Cabinet, Akylbek Japarov, to the Issyk-Kul region and Kumtor.

It was noted that in February of this year, the Kumtor deposit launched a project for underground gold mining, aiming to extract approximately 115 tons of gold this way.

Additionally, it was announced that gold mining from ore waste located in the mine's tailings facility is scheduled to commence in 2026. Preliminary estimates suggest this could yield an additional 120 tons of gold.

In 2023, the Kumtor mine produced 13,567 tons of gold, generating a total revenue of $848 million with a net profit of $302.5 million. Last year, the country's budget received 17.2 billion soms ($194.206 million) from taxes, social payments, and other contributions, with over 99.9 percent of the workforce comprising local specialists.