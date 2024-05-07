Azerbaijani PM reviews progress of work in Azerbaijan district in Türkiye's Kahramanmarash (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, familiarized himself with the progress of construction work carried out in the Azerbaijan district in Kahramanmarash province, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan supported the construction of a new district in Kahramanmarash province, which suffered from a devastating earthquake in Türkiye on February 6, 2023, by order of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement signed on September 25, 2023, in Nakhchivan city, the Azerbaijani government allocated funds for the project totaling $100 million.

Within the framework of the project, the chairman of the board of the State Agency for Housing Construction, which is the executive body of the Azerbaijani side, Sadig Sadigov, informed Ali Asadov about the progress of construction work.

The Prime Minister gave appropriate instructions in connection with timely and high-quality implementation of construction work.

