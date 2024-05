BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. You (Azerbaijan – ed.) are a sovereign country, and when it comes to sovereignty, you are an exemplary nation, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Stating that he always values such countries highly, the Prime Minister said: “You stand up against injustice. I will try to apply the same approach in Slovakia so that Slovakia can also conduct a sovereign foreign policy.”