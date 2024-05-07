Uzbekistan, Hungary discuss further development of cooperation in various spheres

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan and Hungary discussed further development of cooperation in investment, industrial, trade and economic, banking and finance, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, the issues were reviewed at the 9th meeting of the Uzbek-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tashkent.

Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, took part in the meeting, as well as agencies, industry associations, commercial banks, educational institutions, and diplomatic missions of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya delegation and Hungarian entrepreneurs signed 18 contracts worth $124.2 million.

The parties concluded agreements in fishing and plastic processing, the production of wine products, the supply of electronics and agricultural machinery, as well as equipment for the production of bags and furniture.