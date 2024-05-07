Iran maintains its presence in JCPOA, showcasing goodwill - chairman of Atomic Energy Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. As a sign of goodwill, Iran has remained in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Iran's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said during the joint press conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Trend reports.

“Iran has not withdrawn from the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan; the side that withdrew from this agreement is the US, and it has not fulfilled its obligations and has not allowed others to fulfill their obligations, and the three European countries (UK, France, and Germany) have also taken steps in this direction,” he said.

According to him, Iran has unilaterally fulfilled its obligations under the JCPOA and reduced its commitments under Article 26 of the agreement.

Eslami stated that the Iranian parliament has approved a strategic action plan to lift sanctions against Iran. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is taking steps within the framework of the plan.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran had stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Under Article 26 of the nuclear deal, if one party fails to comply with its obligations, the other party may suspend all or part of its obligations.

The 3-day 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology in Isfahan, Iran, kicked off on May 6. Iran's top officials attended the conference. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossini also visited Iran to attend the conference.

