World Bank spells full confidence in Middle Corridor's horizons - regional director

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 19. The World Bank is completely confident in the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia, said, Trend reports.

"We are no longer disputing whether the Middle Corridor has the potential to be a successful trade route, but rather how this promise may be fulfilled within the next decade," she wrote on her page on LinkedIn.

According to Proskuryakova, the Middle Corridor is not just a bridge between East and West.

"More than just a bridge between East and West, the Middle Corridor has the potential to be a growth engine, a carrier of job opportunities along its route, and a tool for promoting development in impoverished regions by providing access to markets and investors. The Middle Corridor is critical for promoting prosperity, economic diversification, and regional and global cooperation in Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye," the Regional Director wrote.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.