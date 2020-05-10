Kyrgyzstan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, raising total to 1002

Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 1002, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said that among the newly infected 55 are Kyrgyz citizens, who arrived from Sol-Iletzk of Russia. In total 542 Kyrgyz residents arrived from Sol-Iletsk.

He added that citizens who arrived from Sol-Iletsk were infected with the virus because they had been in a closed room for a long time.

In addition, Usenbaev said that among the newly infected cases one is a medical worker.

Thus, the total number of contracted medical workers is 232, with 176 recoveries, he said.

the deputy minister also noted that currently, there have been 260 patients with coronavirus infection in hospitals in the country.

In addition, 1205 people who have had contact with infected patients are still under medical observation, while 17 others have recovered in the past day, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 675.

12 COVID-19 patients have passed away since the outbreak in the country.