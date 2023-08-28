Palestine to open embassy in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 28. An Embassy of Palestine will be opened in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, Jeenbek Kulubaev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said, following a bilateral meeting with Palestine's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyadh al-Maliki, Trend reports.

According to Kulubaev, the Kyrgyz side is prepared to provide necessary assistance to the Palestinian side in this process. He also said that Kyrgyzstan intends to accredit one of its embassies in Palestine

Furthermore, during the meeting, the ministers signed several bilateral agreements, including:

- Agreement on cooperation between the National News Agency of Kyrgyzstan "Kabar" and the Palestinian News & Information Agency "WAFA"

- Agreement on cooperation in the field of culture

- Agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture

- Agreement on cooperation in the field of healthcare

Riyadh al-Maliki arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit on August 27. This marks his second visit to Kyrgyzstan, with the first taking place in 2018.

In his welcome speech, the minister said that Palestine is interested in developing bilateral relations and maintaining a political dialogue between the two countries. He also expressed hope that after the visit, bilateral relations would reach a new level, considering the potential for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Palestine.