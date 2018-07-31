Turkmen diplomat accredited in North Korea

31 July 2018

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 31

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Chinara Rustamova has presented her credentials to the Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK Kim Yong-nam in Pyongyang, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said July 31.

The corresponding order on the appointment of Rustamova was signed in May 2018 by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

At the same time, the diplomat will continue to lead the diplomatic mission of her country in China, which is the largest foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan at this stage.

Recently, political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan and the DPRK were held in Pyongyang.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation in political, economic, cultural fields, within the framework of international organizations.

The importance of ensuring political dialogue at the level of the heads of Turkmenistan and the DPRK was particularly noted, which will give impetus to the dynamic development of bilateral relations, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The sides expressed interest in the development of trade relations, the establishment of the legal base for bilateral cooperation. The energy, transport, agriculture were noted among the areas of mutual interest.

