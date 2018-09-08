New top appointments at large Turkmen agro bank

8 September 2018 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sep. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Daihanbank in Turkmenistan is to undergo a top deck shuffle, according to a decree by the country's president Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The decree says Muhammetguly Nepesov has been appointed chairman of the bank. A new top manager has also been appointed.

Turkmenistan is in a transitional stage of its development. In recent years, for the first time, an article appeared in Constitution on the transition to market relations. The Caspian country has already carried out several reforms in monetary policy: the denomination of the national currency, the unification of exchange rates and since 2014 the country has switched to international accounting standards.

In December 2013, a new regulation on the licensing of banking activities and activities related to precious metals and stones was approved in the country.

