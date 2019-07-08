Turkmenistan appoints Head of State Statistics Committee

8 July 2019 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Silap Velbegov, who previously worked as Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, has been appointed Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to published President’s order.

The previous chairman, Halykdurdy Gurbanov, was relieved of this position "for the shortcomings made in the work and as someone who could not cope with the duties assigned to him".

The State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan is the executive body responsible for the formation of official statistical information about the social, economic, demographic and environmental situation in Turkmenistan, as well as the functions of control and supervision in the field of state statistical activities in the country.

According to another document, Muhammetguly Hojagulyyev was appointed chairman of the "Türkmenstandartlary" Main State Service. The former head of this department, Merdan Kakabayev, was dismissed from the post "as someone who could not cope with the duties assigned to him."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan participates in EU’s Rule of Law Platform regional project
Turkmenistan 11:14
Head of Turkmenistan points to low level of control over quality of construction
Turkmenistan 10:15
US, Hong Kong purchase oil products in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 10:13
Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Oman
Turkmenistan 7 July 19:37
Turkmenistan aims to create electronic industry
Economy 7 July 19:31
Turkmenistan publishes data on state budget execution
Economy 7 July 19:28
Latest
Former Turkish FM: Azerbaijan central player in region & beyond
Society 11:17
Hikmet Cetin: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on basis of UN resolutions
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:15
Turkmenistan participates in EU’s Rule of Law Platform regional project
Turkmenistan 11:14
German export engine revs up in May, but second quarter still looks weak
World 11:07
General Electric, Grupo Cobra to modernize HPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:59
Android retains leadership in Azerbaijan’s mobile operating system market
ICT 10:56
Ex-speaker of Turkish Parliament may become assistant to the head of state
Turkey 10:52
Iran to integrate military banks into Sepah Bank
Iran 10:50
Azerbaijan’s biggest producer of fruit juices eyes to increase exports
Economy 10:49