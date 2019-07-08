Turkmenistan appoints Head of State Statistics Committee

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Silap Velbegov, who previously worked as Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, has been appointed Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to published President’s order.

The previous chairman, Halykdurdy Gurbanov, was relieved of this position "for the shortcomings made in the work and as someone who could not cope with the duties assigned to him".

The State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan is the executive body responsible for the formation of official statistical information about the social, economic, demographic and environmental situation in Turkmenistan, as well as the functions of control and supervision in the field of state statistical activities in the country.

According to another document, Muhammetguly Hojagulyyev was appointed chairman of the "Türkmenstandartlary" Main State Service. The former head of this department, Merdan Kakabayev, was dismissed from the post "as someone who could not cope with the duties assigned to him."

