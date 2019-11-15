Qatari ambassador starts work in Turkmenistan

15 November 2019 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received newly appointed ambassador of Qatar, Mubarak Abdurrahman Mubarak Al Nasr, Trend reports on Nov. 15 referring to the Turkmen government.

The diplomat presented the credentials. The president emphasized that Turkmenistan and Qatar have friendly and constructive relations. The sides exchanged the views on key spheres of cooperation.

The agreements reached following the Turkmen president’s state visit to Qatar in March 2017, as well as the official visit of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to Turkmenistan a year earlier gave an impetus to the bilateral partnership.

“The sides stressed the oil and gas sector and the transport sector among the key vectors of the interstate relations,” the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency reported.

