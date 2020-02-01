Turkmen president signs documents to perfect country's energy sphere

1 February 2020 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Trend:

On January 31, 2020, the successive session of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan took place. In the framework of the session, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a number of vital documents aimed at the uncovering of the energy strength of the country, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen embassy in Azerbaijan.

Berdimuhamedov signed the Decree according to which the Turkmengaz State Concern will settle an agreement with the Malaysian Serba Dinamik Sdn.Bhd company on procurement of the necessary equipment for the construction of the Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, including the set of equipment for the gas-measuring unit.

According to another Presidential Decree, the Turkmenenergo State Power Industry Corporation of Turkmen Ministry of Energy will settle contracts with the foreign companies for the procurement of the necessary equipment, materials and techniques for the construction of high-voltage power lines and Akhal-Balkan and Balkan-Dashoguz stations.

In accordance with the document, the Turkish Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. company will implement the necessary projecting, supply, assembling and commissioning of the telemechanics systems, communications and program supply of the electric power transmission lines.

These documents are aimed at further uncovering of the energy potential of Turkmenistan, as well as offering the given resources to the international markets, the embassy said.

