Turkmenistan stands as EU's one of key partners in Central Asia - European Commission VP

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 19. Turkmenistan is one of the EU's most important partners in Central Asia, Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said, Trend reports.

Shinas noted that his visit to the five Central Asian countries is a manifestation of the EU's active participation in the life of the region, and before his visit to Turkmenistan, he had already visited Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

He highlighted the positive developments in Central Asia and noted that the EU is committed to implementing important investment programs aimed at improving relations with the region.

Margaritis Schinas also noted that there are great opportunities for Central Asia to take advantage of the Global Gateway initiative, which acts as a strategic bridge between East and West.

Furthermore, during his meetings with the political leaders of the five Central Asian countries, the Vice President of the European Commission said that they had demonstrated a favorable attitude towards the EU investment plan.

Meanwhile, the Global Gateway Investment Forum on Sustainable Transport EU-Central Asia, which will be held in Brussels, Belgium, on January 29–30, 2024, will bring together political representatives from all Central Asian countries, representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), as well as private investors.

