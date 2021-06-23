Uzbekistan reintroduces mandatory COVID-19 testing for all persons entering country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has reintroduced mandatory COVID-19 PCR tests for everyone entering the country, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health of Uzbekistan introduces a system of mandatory testing for all persons entering Uzbekistan through border checkpoints using the polymerase chain reaction method.

The Ministry of Health also clarified that within seven days after entering Uzbekistan, a repeated PCR test will be required.

In addition, according to the decision of the Republican Commission to Combat COVID-19, quarantine measures will be strengthened in public transport, airports and railway stations in Uzbekistan June 23.

Citizens without medical masks will not be allowed on public transport (buses and subway). Bus drivers and conductors, as well as metro controllers will ensure control over observance of the mask regime in transport. At the final stops, vehicles will be disinfected.

Also, measures will be taken to strengthen control over the observance of sanitary and epidemiological standards at railway stations and airports.

As of June 22, a total of 107,266 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Uzbekistan. Some 103,074 patients recovered, while 722 died. It is noted that during the period from January through February, the number of cases per day in the country remained at 50, while in April and May it exceeded 300-400 cases. In early June, this figure began to decline, but in recent days it has increased again.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva