Türkiye, China to construct high-voltage transmission lines in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Major energy companies of Türkiye and China won the international tender of Uzbekistan’s "National Electric Grid" JSC for construction of high-voltage power transmission networks in Tashkent city and Sirdarya region, Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

Following the results of tenders, the Turkish company "Şa-ra Enerji İnşaat Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş" will construct a 220 kV power transmission lines with a length of 213 kilometers worth $31.89 million.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company "Xian Electric Engineering Co., Ltd." will establish a 500 kV power transmission line with a length of 72 km with a proposed cost of $14.68 million.

According to the ministry's statement, the project is funded by the World Bank and its implementation is scheduled for 2022-2024.

Implementation of this project will improve the reliability of power supply in Sirdarya and Tashkent regions, as well as in the country’s Tashkent city.

Furthermore, due to the new high-voltage power transmission in the Tashkent part of the power system, the load on the main power grids will be reduced and the capacity will be adjusted to meet future needs.