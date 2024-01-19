President of Uzbekistan to visit China

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 19. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to China on January 23-25, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, Trend reports.

"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit China on January 23-25," she said.

As reported by the Uzbek government, Beijing will host high-level talks as well as several bilateral meetings. The agenda includes matters of strengthening Uzbek-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and expansion of full-scale practical cooperation.

President Mirziyoyev will also visit one of China's regions and meet with heads of leading Chinese companies as well as banking and financial institutions.

Earlier in 2023, Uzbekistan and China agreed to increase trade turnover between the two countries to $20 billion in the next five years and expressed interest in establishing joint production of innovative products with high added value.