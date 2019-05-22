Iran's Zarif to visit Pakistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Pakistan on May 23, Trend reports with reference to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Javad Zarif will meet with his Pakistani counterpart and top officials of the country.

As reported, during the visit, bilateral relations and regional and international issues will be discussed.

Last week, Zarif visited Turkmenistan, India, Japan and China.

