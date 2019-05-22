Iran's Zarif to visit Pakistan

22 May 2019 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Pakistan on May 23, Trend reports with reference to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Javad Zarif will meet with his Pakistani counterpart and top officials of the country.

As reported, during the visit, bilateral relations and regional and international issues will be discussed.

Last week, Zarif visited Turkmenistan, India, Japan and China.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tabriz Petrochemical Company signed warehousing contract with Customs
Oil&Gas 10:15
Official rate: Prices of 26 foreign currencies down in Iran
Economy 10:10
Iran, Turkmenistan trade turnover surpasses $1.7 billion
Economy 09:15
Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to try to calm tensions
World 00:33
Iran's Rouhani rejects talks with Washington
Iran 21 May 23:51
Oil steady as U.S.-Iran tensions support prices
Oil&Gas 21 May 22:18
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
Oil&Gas 11:28
France offers Turkey to deploy SAMP/T air defense systems - minister
Turkey 11:27
Georgia accepts seven out of eight conditions set by Consortium Anaklia
Economy 11:26
Chinese bank may participate in Uzbekistan’s energy projects
Oil&Gas 11:01
Next ceasefire monitoring exercise to be conducted on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:01
Britain's Theresa May begs Labour to support her 'last chance' Brexit compromise
World 10:56
FM: Estonia interested in intensifying political dialogue with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Politics 10:52
Investments into Kazakhstan's food industry decrease
Economy 10:51
Turkey reduces duties on US products
Turkey 10:41