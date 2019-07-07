Iran to cross 3.67% limit of uranium enrichment by tomorrow

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

It is expected that Iran’s uranium enrichment will cross the 3.67-percent limit by tomorrow, spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi said at a press conference, Trend reports referring to IRINN.

According to him, inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will receive samples of uranium enriched by Iran tomorrow.

Kamalvandi did not disclose the percentage of enriched uranium.

