Some of Ukraine plane crash victims in Iran identified

13 January 2020 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Identities of 50 people that were killed in a Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 plane crash near Parand city in Iran’s Tehran province Jan. 8 have been established, Chairman of the Iranian Medical Examination Organization Abbas Masjidi Arani said at a press conference, Trend reports via Tasnim.

Arani said that some bodies of 50 victims belong to foreign citizens.

The chairman added that 15 special working groups are engaged in identifying the killed.

The Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

