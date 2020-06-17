Iran looks to replace foreigners with domestic labor

TEHRAN, Iran, June. 17

One of Iran's policies is to expel illegal foreign labor from the country and replace these people with domestic workers, Iran's Deputy Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Ahmad Khan Mohammadian said, Trend reports via Fars News Agency.

"Structural problems in economy, lack of optimal performance of the labor market in recent years, dependence on production to import and the shortcomings in labor market laws, are among the market challenges in Iran,” Mohammadian said.

“The most important measures to reduce unemployment is to reform the country's economic policies on a large scale and focus on the issue of unemployment in the provinces,” the official said.

Referring to the ways to attract foreign investment to the provinces in order to create new jobs, he said that establishing secured environment for investments and active interaction with other countries can help bring in investments into the province.

Referring to the Ilam Province's unemployment rate, Mohammadian said the unemployment rate in the province in 2019 was 11.1 percent, which has decreased to 8.3 percent.

He further referred to the measures taken to create jobs in the province, including implementation of oil projects in the south of the province, such as NGL Dehloran and removing barriers to the production.

Referring the use of local forces in the province's oil and gas projects, he said that Cheshmeh Khosh Dehloran oil fields, Ilam petrochemical company, gas refinery and Azar and Changoleh oil fields in the province can play an important role in employment of local forces.