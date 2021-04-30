Iran set to produce some 1m doses of COVID-19 vaccines within weeks: official

Iran is expected to produce some 1 million doses of the domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine – COV-Iran Barekat – within the next couple of weeks, according to an official with the knowledge of the case, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Hojjat Niki Maleki, head of the information office of the Executive Headquarters of Imam's Directive, which is in charge of the vaccine production project, said in a tweet on Friday that the efforts of the Iranian scientists have yielded fruit.

He said that 1 million doses of COV-Iran Barekat vaccine is expected to be available within the next two weeks, with another 3 million does expected to be produced by June 20.