Iran’s tourism income sees 40% growth in 2021

Total contribution of travel and tourism to Iran’s GDP saw 40-percent increase in 2021, with international visitors spending 2.5 billion dollars in Iran that year, data by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) shows, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The WTTC said in a report that Iran’s tourism industry grew by 40 percent in 2021, while it saw 45-percent decrease in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s tourism industry earned 48.1 billion dollars in 2021, compared to the previous year’s 34.4 billion dollars, while it had made 62.2 billion dollars in income in 2019.

The share of travel and tourism in Iran’s total economy was 3.1 percent in 2020, but it reached to 4.1 percent in 2021 as the country witnessed a drawdown in the coronavirus spread.

There were 1.82 million jobs active in tourism sector in Iran in 2019, but it shrank to 1.2 million jobs in 2020. Tourism-related jobs increased by 5.1 precent to 1.29 million in 2021, as the country recovered from strict coronavirus-related limitations.

International visitors spent 2.5 billion dollars in Iran last year that shows a 31.3-percent growth compared to 2020, according to the report, while domestic visitors expended 33.3 billion dollars.