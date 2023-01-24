Iran-Pakistan joint border market will open soon, FM says

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday that Iran-Pakistan joint Border market is going to open soon, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Earlier today, Amirabdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held talks on the sidelines of the 26th Meeting of the Council of Ministers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“Met with Mr. Bhutto on the sidelines of the ECO Foreign Ministers' Council meeting,” Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He added, "Seeing eye to eye on trade, transit, tourism, and regional/international cooperation.”

Iran-Pakistan joint Border market is going to open soon, Amirabdollahian further noted.

He underlined that “Afghanistan remains a mutual concern".

The two foreign ministers of the neighboring countries discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international developments.