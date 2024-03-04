Iran announces voter turnout in local parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A total of 25 million people have taken part in the election to the 12th Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) and the 6th Assembly of Experts in Iran, the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to him, the number of invalid ballots in the election was five percent.

The minister noted that 245 candidates received parliamentary mandates in Iran.

Besides, 45 MPs will be elected in the 2nd round of election, which will take place in the 2nd month of the next Iranian year (April 20 through May 20, 2024). The elected MPs include 11 women.

The election to the 12th Islamic Consultative Assembly (Parliament) and the 6th Assembly of Experts (a special state body in Iran that elects the country's supreme leader) was held on March 1.

About 61.2 million (61,172,298) people were eligible to vote in the election, and 15,200 people competed for 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament.

A total of 144 candidates competed for 88 seats on the Assembly of Experts.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel