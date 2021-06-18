Iran shares update on number of voters participating in presidential elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The number of voters in the 13th presidential election in Iran exceeded 22 million from 07:00 to 19:30 local time, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to the report, this is accounted for about 37 percent of the total voters in Iran. It is projected that 50 percent of voters will participate in the election.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.