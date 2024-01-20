Iranian general killed in Syria, says IRGC’s source

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The pro-IRGC social network said that Brigadier General Sadegh Omidzadeh, deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Quds Force, was killed as a result of an Israeli attack on Syria's capital, Damascus, Trend reports.

As a result of Israeli attacks, several IRGC members were killed along with the mentioned general.

Reportedly, Israel struck Syria's capital Damascus with fighter jets on the morning of January 20.

