Armenian PM's attempts to meet with Russian president fail
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Russia has been cancelled as no high-level meeting could be organized with the Russian leadership, the Armenian media wrote, Trend reports.
"All Armenia’s efforts of organizing a bilateral meeting between Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have failed,” the statement said. “The head of the protocol service of the prime minister has been called to Yerevan."
