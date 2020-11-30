Armenian PM's attempts to meet with Russian president fail

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to Russia has been cancelled as no high-level meeting could be organized with the Russian leadership, the Armenian media wrote, Trend reports.

"All Armenia’s efforts of organizing a bilateral meeting between Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have failed,” the statement said. “The head of the protocol service of the prime minister has been called to Yerevan."