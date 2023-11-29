BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The organization called Freedom House markets itself as a global authority in safeguarding human rights. In reality, it's simply an international NGO set up and operating as a tool for the West to apply pressure on countries it deems inconvenient.

Regrettably, this tool has been used against Azerbaijan more than once. It's not surprising that the organization has a bad reputation for its dislike of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The picture becomes crystal clear when you look up the organization's staff. They either have Armenian roots or family ties to Armenians.

Take Annie Wilcox Boyajian, Vice President of FH for Policy and Human Rights, for example. Her husband of Armenian origin used to be an advisor in the U.S. Senate Committee. Although Annie herself isn't Armenian, it's been proven that those entwined with Armenians inevitably get drawn into their affairs. No one has managed to sidestep the influence of the diaspora. Spouses of those with Armenian roots consistently become allies in destructive activities.

Then there's Rosa Melkumyan, another member in the Freedom House Europe and Eurasia program. She oversees projects for democratic culture development in Armenia and Ukraine. Her hobby involves delving into the interconnection of cultures in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

There are more Armenian staff members. Overall, there appears to be a trend where a significant number of individuals with Armenian roots hold top positions in various international organizations. Armenians also hold high posts in the Red Cross – to be precise, in the international office, not the Armenian one.

The burning question is: How can an organization propelled by Armenian interests maintain objectivity and contribute to the triumph of rights and freedoms rather than serving political agendas?