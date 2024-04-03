Armenia maintains full membership in CSTO - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Armenia continues to remain a full member of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Among the CSTO member states, I only know one member that constantly announces CSTO's leaving it or its leaving CSTO, then claims participation, or later freezes it. We only hear this from the authorities in Yerevan.

The fact is that Armenia continues to remain a full member of the CSTO. Moreover, the organization's charter, as well as the relevant protocol signed by the leaders in 2011, provide that a CSTO member state may decide to host troops and foreign infrastructure facilities on its territory only after urgent consultations with other member states of the organization," she said.

As for the possible consequences for the state in the event of a violation of commitments within the organization, Zakharova noted that they are also clearly outlined.

"It may involve suspension of such a state's participation in the activities of CSTO bodies by a decision of the Collective Security Council and even expulsion from the organization," she added.

To note, the Armenian parliament approved an agreement with the EU regarding the status of the EU civilian observation mission along Azerbaijan's border on March 20. This agreement defines the mission's activities in Armenia and its functions within the country's borders. Members of the mission are immune to imprisonment or arrest, and personnel are protected from criminal prosecution in the host country. Additionally, EU observers' facilities are considered inviolable.

Furthermore, European observers are exempt from customs, visa, and immigration laws. They have the freedom to travel throughout the country without restriction.



The EU monitoring mission in Armenia began operations on January 23, 2023, with 100 people. However, on December 11, the same year, it was decided to raise their number to 209 individuals.

