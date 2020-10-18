Implementation of investment project WHITE SAILS in Adjara going smoothly

According to the Government of Adjara, the implementation of the investment project WHITE SAILS, worth 190 million GEL, is going smoothly and is entering the final phase, Trend reports citing 1tv.

According to the gov’t, the project is a unique multifunctional complex consisting of premium class hotels and apartments in the new boulevard of Batumi.

Chairman of the Government of Adjara Tornike Rizhvadze attended the complex presentation. Tornike Rizhvadze spoke about the importance of investment projects, economic activities in the region and the state’s support for doing business. It was noted that amid global pandemic, the investment project was not delayed and the company retained all its employees.

The project is initiated by the investment company “AR Meridians.”