S&P Global affirms Georgia’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BB’

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed Georgia’s sovereign credit rating at ‘BB’, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Finance Ministry, following the rational macroeconomic policy carried out by the Georgian government, the country’s fiscal stability is not under threat.

The S&P Global predicts the economic growth for 2021 at 4.0%, the highest in the region.

Georgia has the perspective of quick restoring direct foreign investments in the post-pandemic period, said the report published on February 24.

S&P reported that the coronavirus pandemic has pressured Georgia’s economic, external, and fiscal metrics by hitting tourism, remittances and foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.