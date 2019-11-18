Jordan to launch 2nd package to stimulate economy

Jordan will launch on Monday the second package plan to stimulate the economy, state-run Petra news agency told Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new package will include incentives in several vital sectors to complete the first package to boost economy and investment, alongside a set of managerial and financial reforms.

The package will also order the integration and cancellation of independent entities as part of Jordan's efforts to enhance economic reform, ensure the efficient budgeting and cut administrative red tape.

Jordan's economy grew by 1.8 percent in the second quarter of 2019, which is slightly lower than a forecast by the International Monetary Fund, which expected the figure to be 2.3 percent.

