Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks postponed, officials say
U.S.-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel that were scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed until further notice, a Lebanese security source and an Israeli official said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Long-time foes Israel and Lebanon launched the negotiations in October with delegations convening at a U.N. base to try to resolve a dispute about their maritime border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.
The U.S. mediators, who informed the Lebanese side of the delay, will have bilateral contacts with both sides, the Lebanese source said. The Israeli official confirmed the delay but said he could give no further details.
Latest
Southern Gas Corridor to open new opportunities for region’s countries to bring their energy resources to world markets
'Stars' assigned to Azerbaijani hotels to be recognized on int'l platforms - Azerbaijan Hotel Association
Leading the Way, Leading the World : Prime Minister Modi Inspires India to Become Pharmacy of the World
Energy Minister: One of key goals is to ensure effective use of resources in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (INTERVIEW)
Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories to revive historical Silk Road – Turkish Grand National Assembly