Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,700 per 1,000 cubic meters as trading starts

Gas prices in Europe increased by more than 7% and surpassed $1,700 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to London’s ICE, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of the January futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands increased to $1,732 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 148.87 euro per MWh.

By the closure of the previous trading session in Europe, on December 17, gas price was $1,560 per 1,000 cubic meters.

According to the data from the GSA Platform, Gazprom continues to reduce gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline and on Sunday the company booked only 4.3% of the proposed capacity for transit through Poland on Monday. The auction offered a pumping capacity of 89.1 million cubic meters per day, but Gazprom booked only 3.8 million cubic meters.