Uganda's eco-activists demand compensation from France for environmental damage

KAMPALA, Uganda, July 3. Eco-activists from Uganda demand compensation from France for the environmental disaster and oppose the colonial policy of this country, Trend reports.

Thus, five non-governmental organizations in France and Uganda, including the French branch of Friends of the Earth and the Uganda-based African Institute for Energy Management (AFIEGO) filed a second lawsuit against the French TotalEnergies company in connection with the construction of an oil pipeline from Uganda to Tanzania.

The subject of the claim is a violation of the rights to food and land in the territories where this infrastructure is. The company is required to pay damages as a result of these offenses, which have been going on for six years.

Moreover, the first lawsuit was filed on the subject of environmental risks and violations of the rights of those living in these territories, which was eventually rejected by the court.

TotalEnergies, which is a major shareholder in the pipeline project, denies these accusations.