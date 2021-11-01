Israel embraces booster shots against new wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Israel's new government decided to deal with the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic without imposing lockdowns, after witnessing the hurting to the economy caused by the previous three lockdowns in one year, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"There are certain preventive measures that we need to take," Dr. Roy Grosu, Dan district medical director at Clalit HMO, told Xinhua "we believe that given a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine would most definitely be the major cause of cases going down."

Israel was the first country in the world to embrace booster shots by launching in July a sweeping nationwide campaign to inoculate with third dose all of its population over the age of 12.