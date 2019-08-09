PSG and EA SPORTS renew partnership

Paris Saint-Germain and video game developer Electronic Arts have renewed their partnership through to 2024, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Thanks to the new partnership, FIFA 20 will include additional club assets which will provide players more realistic content, and the co-creation of digital content.

PSG's Chief Partnerships Officer Marc Armstrong said, "We look forward to designing and building major new projects together in the years to come, especially in the digital area. The extension of this partnership is also a way for the club to strengthen its relationship with its fans."

"We have chosen to strengthen our commitment to the club and give ourselves the freedom to create new content that will captivate the community. Paris Saint-Germain's fans will continue to have the chance to play with their club and their favourite players with increasingly unrivalled authenticity on FIFA," Antoine Cohet, Marketing Manager at Electronic Arts, pointed out.

