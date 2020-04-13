Chile sees 7,213 COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths

Chile's government on Sunday reported a total of 7,213 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and 80 have died of the disease since the start of the outbreak, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the past 24 hours, 286 more cases of infection were detected and seven patients succumbed to the disease, which can cause pneumonia.

Of those infected, 2,059 have recovered, and of the fatal victims, six suffered from "pre-existing health conditions," the Health Ministry said.

Chileans who have recovered from COVID-19 will soon be eligible to receive a type of "discharge card" that will exempt them from lockdown measures, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Chile's government plans to build up a supply of 3,315 respirators. The country currently has 553.

Chile has imposed stringent measures to contain the outbreak, including a nationwide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., closing its borders to foreign visitors, and closing schools and non-essential businesses.